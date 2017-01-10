The 5 Most Expensive Cities for Vacation Rentals

Despite their controversial standing with many cities around the world, there’s no denying that short term rentals have completely changed the way many people travel.

Rentals allow travelers to stay in lesser-visited parts of cities. But, just like with hotels, not all short term rentals are created equal.

Although level of comfort is an obvious factor in determining price, according to a study from Datafiniti, booking in one city over another can have a drastic effect on nightly rates.

According to the study, travelers will end up spending the most if they book a short term rental in a city that’s considered a seasonal getaway.

It’s mostly skiers and beach enthusiasts who pay extra to stay in spots they love: The top five priciest cities in the country—East Hampton, New York; Truckee, California; Tahoe City, California; Keystone, Colorado and Annapolis, Maryland—are renowned for their proximity to beaches or mountains.

On a broader level, the smallest states have the largest price tags for short term rentals. A night in Delaware or Rhode Island will cost, on average, at least $150. All of the most expensive states were in the Northeast, closely followed by states known as tourist destinations (California, Hawaii, and Nevada).

For those looking to book a getaway that doesn’t break the bank, the least expensive states are located in the Midwest. Oklahoma and Kansas tied for cheapest, with an average nightly rate of $70. Detroit was the cheapest city, with an average nightly rate of $59.