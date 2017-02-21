George Washington Slept Here—and So Can You
George Washington Slept Here—and So Can You

By Jessica Plautz
Rent a home where George Washington used to spend the night.


Wednesday marks the 285th anniversary of the birth of George Washington, the first president of the United States.

Although the man is long gone, his mark on American history is not. And those who are interested in celebrating the man and the myth can do so at a 23-acre historical farm in King and Queen County, Virginia. The Travelers Rest Farm, built in 1760, is where Washington would stop and rest when traveling between Washington and Williamsburg (a trip that used to take much longer than it does today).

The two-bedroom home has sleeping accommodations for five, two bathrooms, a living room, and a fully stocked kitchen.

Rent a home where George Washington used to spend the night.


The home also has AC and heating, television, video games, and a DVD player. We can only imagine what Washington would've thought of those modern conveniences.

There is also a pond for fishing, and horses for horseback riding, two activities that the first president would be more familiar with.

Rent a home where George Washington used to spend the night.

Rent a home where George Washington used to spend the night.

Rent a home where George Washington used to spend the night.


Travelers Rest Farm is available to rent on Airbnb starting at $150 per night.

Here’s How You Can Live in Buckingham Palace and Work for the Queen
Here’s How You Can Get Married at William and Kate’s Home, Kensington Palace
