George Washington Slept Here—and So Can You

Wednesday marks the 285th anniversary of the birth of George Washington, the first president of the United States.

Although the man is long gone, his mark on American history is not. And those who are interested in celebrating the man and the myth can do so at a 23-acre historical farm in King and Queen County, Virginia. The Travelers Rest Farm, built in 1760, is where Washington would stop and rest when traveling between Washington and Williamsburg (a trip that used to take much longer than it does today).

The two-bedroom home has sleeping accommodations for five, two bathrooms, a living room, and a fully stocked kitchen.

Courtesy of Airbnb

The home also has AC and heating, television, video games, and a DVD player. We can only imagine what Washington would've thought of those modern conveniences.

There is also a pond for fishing, and horses for horseback riding, two activities that the first president would be more familiar with.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Travelers Rest Farm is available to rent on Airbnb starting at $150 per night.