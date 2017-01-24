Airbnb Created a House Inspired by the Pantone Color of the Year

Airbnb is partnering with Pantone to make the Color of the Year, “Greenery,” more than a swatch.

Airbnb x Pantone “Outside In” is an outdoors-inspired pop-up in London's Clerkenwell neighborhood, where it's possible to “spend the night in color,” or just visit during the day to get more green in your life.

Courtesy of Airbnb

“The London listing has been custom designed to bring the Pantone Color of the Year 2017—Greenery—to life,” Airbnb said in a statement. “As guests cross the earthy threshold, they will be fully immersed in the outside, in.”

The listing is available to book on the short-term rental site from January 27 to 29.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Some of the features of the house include a forest-like foyer, an indoor greenhouse that's also a dining room, and a master bedroom and spa tub surrounded by—you guesssed it—greenery.

Courtesy of Airbnb

Courtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb is using the Pantone house to promote its new Experiences, activities guided by locals that guests pay for like a tour.

The “Experiences” in the Pantone house were “freshly picked to speak to the essence of Greenery,” according to Airbnb. They can be booked on Eventbrite for the London event.

Courtesy of Airbnb