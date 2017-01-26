Rent Your Own Private Island Off the Coast of Belize for Less Than $500
By Erika Owen
Belize Island
Ever wanted an entire island to yourself? Turns out you can rent one on Airbnb.

Bird Island, an atoll off the banks of Placencia, Belize, costs $495 a night, with a three-night minimum stay.

Find some friends, split the cost, and you can offically go on the Best. Vacation. Ever. The accommodations are fit for four people, with three bedrooms and four beds in total.

Belize Island
Belize Island
In addition to a private island, this Bird Island rental also includes:

  • One of the best snorkeling and fishing areas in Belize
  • A kitchen for preparing an island picnic
  • Transportation to and from island from Placencia
  • Two kayaks
  • Local phone and Wi-Fi
  • A lookout tower and sundeck
Belize Island
The island is completely private, but if you're looking for some civilization, Placencia is a 20-minute trip away.

