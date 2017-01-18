Hotel Guests Are Requesting Rooms Without Views of Trump Towers
By Cailey Rizzo
Trump Towers
Carmen Martinez Torron/Getty Images

Hotel guests around the country are requesting different rooms after discovering that their view overlooks a Trump property, according to a report from NBC News.

There is some debated data about travelers eschewing Trump properties altogether while planning vacation, and it appears that some are now attempting to keep their eyes away, too.

For those who would rather wake up without the president-elect’s name in view, it’s possible to request a room without it. One employee at the Club Quarters hotel in Chicago told NBC News that management is aware of the issue and requests to change view happen “frequently.”

But the best defense for a Trump-free vacation is good preparation.

There are dozens of different Trump towers around the world whose signs could obstruct hotel room views.

Trump Towers
Jianghui Zhang/Getty Images

In the United States, there are 24 Trump towers that politically minded travelers may want to avoid. A large part of Trump’s domestic real estate is in New York City (there are 11 Trump buildings, all in Manhattan). In addition, there are two buildings in Jersey City, two in Miami and one in Chicago, Honolulu, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

Internationally, some of Trump’s most obstructive buildings are in Istanbul, Panama City, Seoul, Toronto, Manila, Mumbai, Uruguay and Vancouver.

Trump Towers
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Hotel guests traveling to any of these cities can call ahead and ask the front desk for a room with their preferred view.

