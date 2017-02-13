Watch the Northern Lights From a Treetop Hotel in a Forest in Sweden

Nature lovers hoping to catch the Northern Lights can now spend the night in a treehouse 32 feet above the ground in the heart of a Swedish forest.

The Treehotel, located in the tall pine forests of Harads in northern Sweden, recently unveiled The 7th Room, a treetop cabin that brings guests closer to nature.

Heading up the stairs to this forest retreat, guests are welcomed by a black and white life-size print of what the trees looked like before the cabin was put in place.

© Johan Jansson/Courtesy of Snøhetta

The approximately 600-square-foot space has two levels supported by 12 columns to reduce weight put on the trees.

On the lower floor, guests will find a lounge area with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide spectacular views of the surrounding scenery—and the Northern Lights when they make an appearance.

© Johan Jansson/Courtesy of Snøhetta

Since the space is meant to bring guests closer to nature, there's a large glass door leading out to the lounge area and a netted terrace with a pine tree they can climb on and enjoy the view. Guests are even invited to sleep outside to enjoy views of sparkling night skies.

© Johan Jansson/Courtesy of Snøhetta

© Johan Jansson/Courtesy of Snøhetta

The Treehotel’s location gives guests views of the Lule River and valley, and miles of the surrounding forests.

The property's other treerooms are 13 to 19 feet off the ground.