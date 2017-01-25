Hotel Lobby Performer Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime When Stevie Wonder Joins Him Onstage
By Erika Owen

You never know who's going to be in that crowd when you're performing.

Singer Grayson Erhard found that out recently while performing in the lobby of the Anaheim Marriott. Rolling Stone reports that Erhard was in town for the 2017 National Association of Music Merchant convention.

While singing Stevie Wonder's “Superstition,” the performer admitted he didn't know all the lyrics to the second verse. That's when Wonder himself strolled into the lobby—and joined Erhard on stage to help him through the verse, in turn singing and whispering the lyrics to Erhard to sing.

Check out the full surprise cameo in the video above.

