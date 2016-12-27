Last-minute Deals for New Year's Eve Hotels (and How to Find More)

While New Year's Eve is only a few days away, it still isn't too late to book a last-minute getaway to kick off 2017 in style.

Through apps such as HotelTonight and One:Night, travelers can find last minute hotels throughout the country, allowing users to book even the same day of their stay. The sites work by matching travelers with empty rooms or cancelations, in order to score some of the best possible rates.

Travel + Leisure spoke to Emma Leggat, director of communications of HotelTonight for the inside scoop on where and how to find the best hotel deals for New Year's Eve.

Check out a few of her top tips.

Think outside the major metropolises

Some of the best hotels and least expensive deals are found outside of a city center. Leggat recommended looking at Brooklyn, New York or Arlington, Virginia to spend the holiday in New York or Washington, D.C. respectively.

Travelers might imagine that New York City hotels are completely sold out at this point, but cancelations are frequent, according to Leggat. Even the Waldorf Astoria still has discounted openings, with room rates cut from $600 to $485 a night.

To follow Leggat's advice of staying outside of the city center, try LIC Hotel in Long Island City, which comes highly rated and has rooms available for $243 a night, according to Trivago. For some old Hollywood glamor, try the Luxe Sunset Boulevard, a few miles outside of the center of Los Angeles. With top-shelf amenities and a four-star rating on Trip Adviser, this hotel is still available for $299 New Year's Eve.

Know which cities are hot

Smaller cities and lesser-known destinations can provide great food and small hotels that cater to New Year's revelers. The best destinations for last minute hotel deals on the east coast are Baltimore, Charlotte, Memphis, Montreal, and Toronto, according to data from Hotel Tonight. Monterey, Portland and Vancouver topped the list for the West coast. San Antonio, Phoenix and Dallas were all good options for the central U.S., according to the same data.

If you do have your sights set on a major destination, hotels are still available in places such as Los Angeles and Paris. Rated four-stars by the French tourism agency, the Grand Hotel Saint Michel, situated near Luxembourg gardens, has rooms available for just $187 on New Year's Eve, according to hotels.com.

Travelers can snag a room at the Kingsway Hall Hotel in West End, London for less than $350. Clift and Hotel Shattuck Plaza in San Francisco are both available for less than $300, also according to hotels.com.

Wait until the last minute (unless you’re choosy)

Users can find great deals on these apps the day of their stay. It's a solution that works best for spontaneous adventurers, or people who don't have specific requirements for their accommodations.

“It’s a great solution for anyone who’s trying to book a hotel literally the day of or up to a week in advance,” Leggat said.