Andra Day Says What the World Needs Is Love in New Hyatt Campaign

Hyatt Hotels wants to bring the world closer together. To do that the hotel company is launching a new “global platform,” called the World of Hyatt, with the goal of building a community around the idea of “understanding.”

To kick off the campaign around the platform, Hyatt unveiled a new ad on Wednesday featuring a song by Andra Day. The ad, which will air during the Oscars this Sunday, was shot in Thailand, Morocco, and Spain, and features scenes of travelers meeting and connecting with people in different cultures.

In the spot, Day sings the Hal David and Burt Bacharach song “What the World Needs Now Is Love” (originally performed by Jackie DeShannon).

“Travel is important because it gives you perspective on how big the world is,” Andra Day told Travel + Leisure. “It’s a lot bigger than just where you grew up and your circumstances. It’s always good to understand your life as it compares to other peoples’ lives and other peoples’ upbringing.”

“For me, music and travel go together because music is another universal language which connects people all over the world,” Day said. “I’ve been inspired traveling and meeting people in different places. They don’t always understand what I’m saying, but they’re still singing along with their hearts.”

“I can see tears in their eyes, and it’s really a fascinating thing,” she added. “Travel helps inspire my music and it reminds me how powerful music is—that it can resonate with people of all different languages and cultures across the world.”

Day says her favorite place to travel is home—which is southern California—but after that, it's Seoul.

“Seoul, South Korea was probably one of the most amazing places I have ever been,” Day said. “I have not been to Greece or Africa yet, so I imagine that it might change when I go to those places, but for now Seoul was just a really heartwarming experience.”

Hyatt's recently unveiled loyalty program is part of the new program.