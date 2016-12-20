Hotel Openings to Watch Out for in 2017

There’s no place like home—which means there are endless opportunities to find new and unique places to stay all around the world.

For those whose favorite part of a vacation is settling into a new hotel, we looked all around the world for the places opening in 2017 that could quickly become new homes away from home.

The hotels opening next year show a trend towards renovating what’s already there. Many of the new hotels will give second life to buildings that used to be integral to a city’s way of life, while others build and design completely new spaces, but with an eye towards their location’s culture and history.

From a hotel in a former South African grain silo to a luxury resort that spreads across five different towns in Bhutan, these are the hotels you should look out for in 2017.