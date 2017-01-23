What to Know About Hilton Hotels' New Brand 'Tapestry'

Hilton Hotels announced on Monday that it is developing a new chain of hotels called Tapestry.

In a statement, Hilton CEO and President Christopher J. Nassetta said, “Tapestry Collection by Hilton will enable us to provide the best of both worlds to travelers who are looking for an independent hotel experience but also want the consistency and reassurance they expect from Hilton.”

The first Tapestry properties expected to open first are in Syracuse, New York; Chicago; Nashville; Warren, New Jersey; Hampton, Virginia; and two in Indianapolis.

The company said it has an additional 35 deals in process, with the first property expected to convert to the Tapestry brand later in the year. Further additions to the Tapestry collection will be announced in the coming months.

Tapestry-branded properties will be uniquely designed to maintain an independent character from other hotels within the collection.

“There’s a growing travel population that wants a unique travel experience,” Mark Nogal, Hilton's global head for the Curio and Tapestry collections, told Travel + Leisure. “We see it as a great opportunity for our guests to have that independent experience while tapping into our great rewards program."

Tapestry, which will be a chain of 3- and 4-star hotels, is being positioned as a more affordable version of Curio, the company’s similarly-curated chain of 4- and 5-star properties that launched in 2014. Curio Collection currently has more than 30 hotels in seven countries, with another 45 properties in the works. Both Curio and Tapestry are considered soft brands of independently operated properties that adhere to Hilton hospitality standards and provide guests access to the Hilton HHonors rewards program.

This marks the 14th brand from Hilton, which has been on a rapid growth trajectory. In addition to Curio, Hilton also launched the midscale boutique Tru and Canopy brands in recent years.