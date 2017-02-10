Save $7,429 on This All-inclusive Deal on an Overwater Villa in the Maldives

This is the best deal in the Maldives you're likely to find.

With its turquoise waters and overwater bungalows, the Maldives is an island lover’s haven.

The experience doesn't come cheap, of course, but an all-inclusive deal from Luxury Escapes could get you to this ocean paradise for much less than it typically costs.

Courtesy of Finolhu

Luxury Escapes has a five-night stay in an overwater lagoon villa at the Finolhu Resort for two for $4,699—or about $2,350 per person. That's a 60 percent discount from the room's valued price of $12,128.

The deal also includes all meals, Jet Lag Spa Treatments at the resort’s spa for both people, nightly after dinner cocktails at the hotel’s 1 Oak Beach Club, and complimentary activities like yoga, kayaking, windsurfing, paddleboarding, and snorkeling.

Finolhu sits in the Baa Atoll, a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve with waters filled with unspoiled marine life.

Its overwater lagoon villas provide direct access to the ocean and have a bohemian-inspired design that includes a large outdoor sundeck, outdoor rain showers, and ocean-view bathtubs.

Courtesy of Finolhu

When it comes to dining, guests can choose from an array of eateries. There's eerything from fine dining at Kanusan, where guests enjoy sweeping views of the Indian Ocean, to more low-key options like the Fish and Crab Shack, where guests can dine on buckets of fresh crab underneath coconut trees. Sounds terrible, right?

Courtesy of Finolhu

The promotion, available for travel through June 2018, also allows one child to stay and eat for free, making for a great family getaway.