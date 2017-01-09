Meet Rose, the Sassy New Bot Concierge in Las Vegas

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas just debuted a virtual concierge with an attitude.

As more hotels adopt virtual concierge apps to meet guest needs, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has taken it a step further by creating a uniquely designed robot concierge with a distinct personality.

In early January, the hotel unveiled Rose, a flirty chatbot with a sense of humor.

When guests check in to the hotel, a front desk representative gives them a card that reads: “Know my secrets. Text me,” and “I am the answer to the question that you never asked.” The card also bears Rose’s phone number, which you can text for nearly anything you might need during your stay. (In the background, staff of The Cosmopolitan are on hand to administer anything that Rose cannot.)

Courtesy of The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Need more towels delivered to your room? Text Rose. Want to order pizza at 3 a.m.? Text Rose.

Most of the recommendations she provides are for the five bars and 20 restaurants located inside The Cosmopolitan, where hotel guests are treated like VIPs and often don’t have to wait in line or pay entrance fees to its popular Marquee nightclub.

In addition to providing restaurant and bar recommendations, Rose can also play games with you, such as Kiss Marry Diss, Would You Rather, or Two Truths and a Lie, or take you on a tour of the hotel’s art collection.

“We wanted to create a spirited personality that reflects the mystique of The Cosmopolitan,” says Mamie Peers, the project manager who worked with Chicago-based digital marketing agency R/GA to create Rose.

When Travel + Leisure experimented with the bot, we found Rose to be fun, equally helpful and playful, as well as a bit sassy.

When we asked where to find strippers, Rose replied: “I love playing pretend, so I’m going to pretend I didn’t hear that,” followed by the Hear No Evil monkey emoji. She also added “Let’s keep this PG-13 if you know what I mean.”

When asked which slot machines in the hotel’s casino would make us a winner, she replied, “You’ll have to play and see.”

When we asked about the poolside parties at the resort's Marquee Dayclub, she replied, “This place slays all day. There are three pools to dip in and dance while world-renowned DJs drop the beat. If you really want to YOLO, snag a cabana with its very own Jacuzzi. But just keep in mind the cabana boy is half mine ;) .”

When we asked if she could get us tickets to a sold out performance of Cirque du Soleil’s “O” she sent us the phone number for the hotel’s human concierge.

“I want to meet Britney Spears. Can you get me backstage?” we inquired.

“Do I look like a sugar daddy? When I give things away, it’s usually on a whim,” she told us.

When we asked for a recommendation for Las Vegas’ best gay bar, she replied with suggestions for four bars located inside the hotel, none of which are known for having a largely gay clientele.

We then asked Rose what she looks like.

“If you have to ask, then I’m out of your league,” and the “100” emoji.