A Grandma Will Knit You a Hygge Blanket, If You Book a Trip to Chicago
A Grandma Will Knit You a Hygge Blanket, If You Book a Trip to Chicago

By Erika Owen
Hygge Knit Blankets
Courtesy of Chicago Oasis

Souvenirs are great and all, but a hand-knit blanket from a New York grandma? Now, that's something new.

Home-meets-hotel company Oasis Collections is offering travelers booking a stay in one of their Chicago-based rental apartments a cozy blanket to bring home with them—perfect for anyone looking to take their hygge game to the next level.

Hygge Knit Blankets
Courtesy of Chicago Oasis

So, about these blankets: they're all created exclusively for Oasis by Hollis Hillhouse, a senior citizen knitter working with New York-based company Wooln. There's no minimum stay for the offer, but the individual homes may have a minimum for number of nights stayed. All of the rentals are design-focused, meaning you'll have the perfect background for your cozy blanket Instagrams.

Hygge Knit Blankets
Courtesy of Chicago Oasis
Hygge Knit Blankets
Courtesy of Chicago Oasis

You can also buy a blanket without booking a trip, but you'll have to drop $400. Stays at an Oasis Collection rental start at $126, so it's already a deal even if you stay more than one night.

For more information on Oasis Collection and to book a stay, head to the Chicago rentals website.

