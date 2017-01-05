These Hotels in Wales Will Disappear After Guests Leave

Only 200 people will get the opportunity to stay in these eight pop-ups.

Eight glamping cabins will appear around Wales this year. And then, when guests are through, the mini hotels will magically disappear, leaving no trace of ever having been there.

The pop-up boutique hotels are part of a program from Welsh Tourism planners as part of Wales’s 2017 “Year of Legends.”

The eight different “disappearing” hotels were designed by architects around the world to reflect the spirit of Wales. Each cabin is completely unique and designed specifically for the pop-up hotel.

Epic Retreats

One cabin was designed to resemble a traditional Welsh woman’s hat. A king-sized bed sits on the second level of the “hat” with a domed roof in the hat’s crown, perfect for stargazing.

Epic Retreats

As Wales has one of the best “International Dark Sky” areas in the world, one of the cabins was designed completely around the sky. For glampers who want to sleep under the stars, the roof of this cabin will open completely, allowing for unobstructed views of the celestial bodies above.

Two cabins are designed to reflect the spirit of the traditional Welsh dragon, another pays homage to Wales’s signature material, slate.

Epic Retreats

Epic Retreats

Guests will be able to book one of the cabins for a long weekend stay. The hotel will plan activities inspired by the local area and chefs will prepare meals inspired by ingredients from the region.

The pop-up glamping sites with appear in three different locations around Wales throughout 2017. Although the locations have yet to be revealed, one will be by the sea, another in the mountains, and the last at a Wales heritage location.

There will be less than 200 bookings available for the entire year. Travelers who are interested in booking a weekend stay at one of the Epic Retreats should register to be notified as soon as bookings are made available to the public.