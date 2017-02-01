This Charming Victorian Country House Was Just Named the World’s Best B&B

England has five of the world's top 10 B&Bs.

According to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, five of the 10 best B&Bs in the world are located in England.

Bindon Bottom B&B in West Lulworth, Dorset was named the best bed-and-breakfast in the world by travelers who have visited. It’s a cozy five-bedroom Victorian country house, built in 1871 and located right along the English Channel.

Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

Guests to the house can walk to Lulworth Cove and along the Jurassic Coast, which has been named a World Heritage Site.

Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

Out of 940 total reviews, 929 rated Bindon Bottom as “excellent.” Most reviews mention the owners’ attention to detail and kindness.

"We are genuinely appreciative to be recognised again in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards, and we want to sincerely thank all of our guests for reviewing us so kindly,” owners Lisa and Clive Orchard told BBC.

Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

The number two B&B in the rankings was The Cedar House Inn in St. Augustine, Florida.

Rounding out England’s best B&Bs were the South Lodge Guest House in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Swallows Rest B&B in Brigstock, Northamptonshire; Thornleigh Guest House in Keswick, Cumbria and West by Five Guest House in St Ives, Cornwall.

Other top contenders were from Ohio, Czech Republic, Italy and Belgium. The full list is available from TripAdvisor.