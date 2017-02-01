This Charming Victorian Country House Was Just Named the World’s Best B&B
  1. T+L
  2. Hotels + Resorts
  3. England

This Charming Victorian Country House Was Just Named the World’s Best B&B

By Cailey Rizzo
This is the best B&B in the world Bindon Bottom
TripAdvisor

England has five of the world's top 10 B&Bs.

According to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travelers’ Choice Awards, five of the 10 best B&Bs in the world are located in England.

Bindon Bottom B&B in West Lulworth, Dorset was named the best bed-and-breakfast in the world by travelers who have visited. It’s a cozy five-bedroom Victorian country house, built in 1871 and located right along the English Channel.

This is the best B&B in the world Bindon Bottom
Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B
This is the best B&B in the world Bindon Bottom
Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

Guests to the house can walk to Lulworth Cove and along the Jurassic Coast, which has been named a World Heritage Site.

This is the best B&B in the world Bindon Bottom
Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

Out of 940 total reviews, 929 rated Bindon Bottom as “excellent.” Most reviews mention the owners’ attention to detail and kindness.

"We are genuinely appreciative to be recognised again in this year's Travellers' Choice Awards, and we want to sincerely thank all of our guests for reviewing us so kindly,” owners Lisa and Clive Orchard told BBC.

This is the best B&B in the world Bindon Bottom
Courtesy of Bindon Bottom B&B

The number two B&B in the rankings was The Cedar House Inn in St. Augustine, Florida.

Rounding out England’s best B&Bs were the South Lodge Guest House in Bridlington, East Yorkshire, Swallows Rest B&B in Brigstock, Northamptonshire; Thornleigh Guest House in Keswick, Cumbria and West by Five Guest House in St Ives, Cornwall.

Other top contenders were from Ohio, Czech Republic, Italy and Belgium. The full list is available from TripAdvisor.

Previous
This Was Just Named the World's Best Cheese
Next
This Map Shares the Local Names for the World's Countries
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Best Cheese In The World
This Was Just Named the World's Best Cheese
Dialect Map
This Map Shares the Local Names for the World's Countries
World Travel Awards Finalists - Belfast Titanic
This European Travel Attraction Could Be Named the World's Best
People sitting along the River Corrib in the Cladagh Area
This Is The World’s Friendliest City
Is This the World’s Most Beautiful New Bar?
BEST COUNTRY TO DRIVE IN
This is the Best Country to Drive in
wifi hot spot airplane
This WiFi Hotspot Name Was So Scary It Delayed a Flight
View of Table Top Mountain
Just Back: Exploring South Africa with World’s Best Winner Micato Safaris
Advertisement
Advertisement
 