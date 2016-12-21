Exclusive: A First Look at the El San Juan Hotel

After closing its doors in August for a multi-million-dollar renovation, the landmark El San Juan Hotel in the Isla Verde neighborhood of San Juan, Puerto Rico, will reopen Feb. 5, 2017.

The hotel, which first opened in 1958, is regularly chosen as one of Puerto Rico's best hotels by Travel + Leisure readers.

The redesign by Jeffrey Beers includes 388 guest rooms, a new pool with 22 cabanas, a new fitness center and spa, new restaurants and shops, and a modernized lobby that marries the hotel’s iconic identity with contemporary design.

More updates are coming in 2017, including Caña, a restaurant from island-born chef Juliana Gonzalez, who is the executive chef of Barceloneta in Miami. It will join the hotel's eight other restaurants, including longtime favorites Brava and Meat Market.

“We are elated to see the reopening of El San Juan Hotel become a reality,” said Andro Nodarse-León of León Mayer & Company, a co-owner and asset manager of El San Juan. “The rejuvenated hotel will honor the original elegance, opulence and energy of this Puerto Rican landmark with new, modern elements that will make the property very current and appealing to our target guests that seek authentic luxury lifestyle experiences.”

Operated by Curio, a Collection by Hilton Hotels, El San Juan is the collection's first hotel on the Caribbean island. The Curio brand launched in 2014 as a curated set of hand-picked hotels geared toward authentic local experiences. “As one of San Juan’s most historic buildings, El San Juan Hotel is the perfect choice for our collection’s first property in Puerto Rico,” said Mark Nogal, global head of Curio. “The hotel’s commitment to local experiences, through its art, culinary offerings and programming, is sure to draw the Curio traveler looking for an authentic and distinctive stay.”

Some of the hotel’s new guest amenities include free Wi-Fi, digital check-in with pick-your-own room selection, and wireless key entry using the Hilton HHonors app. Rates start at $329 for a Main Tower Room. Booking is now open on the El San Juan Hotel website for stays beginning February 5.

Take a look below to see what guests can expect from the major design upgrade.