The Most Romantic Cities in the U.S.

Some cities are better at romance than others, according to a new report by OpenTable.

The reservation site's new study of U.S. cities is meant “to provide a ranking of cities where romantic dining is inherently part of the culture,” according to the company. To determine the rankings, OpenTable looked at three variables: the percentage of restaurants rated “romantic” in onsite reviews, the percentage of tables reserved for two, and the percentage of people who dined out for Valentine’s Day in 2016.

“Because this list is based on actual diner behavior, we’re always excited to see which cities will come out atop the results,” Caroline Potter, OpenTable's chief dining officer, told Travel + Leisure.

And for this ranking, the top city might not be what you expect: Oklahoma City.

“Oklahoma City is one of the largest in the nation and its nickname The Big Friendly is a great reflection on the warmth of its people—and restaurateurs,” said Potter. “The hospitality professionals there understand how to create romantic dining experiences any day of the year—and local diners are clearly taking note.”

Without further ado, the 25 most romantic cities in the U.S.