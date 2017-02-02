Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day Trip Won't Include Prince William
  1. T+L
  2. Holiday Travel
  3. Valentines Day
  4. Cambridgeshire

Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day Trip Won't Include Prince William

By Nina Ruggiero
Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day plans
Karwai Tang/WireImage

From their royal tours across the globe to those adorable family ski trips, Kate Middleton and Prince William are proof traveling together makes the heart grow fonder.

But this Valentine's Day, the Duchess of Cambridge will be hitting the road without her other half, Kensington Palace has confirmed, to visit a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire. Kate is the Honorary Air Commandment of the Air Cadet Organisation, after all, and she takes the role seriously. This will be her third trip to the base.

“The week acts as an initial 'camp experience' for cadets who are in their first six months of membership. Her Royal Highness will join the cadets as they view a tutor aircraft, and participate in a personal development training session,” the official Palace statement said.

Not nearly as dreamy as those romantic helicopter ride rumors that were flying around last year, but maybe Wills will put the kids to bed early and set up something special for when his wife gets home.

Plus, the couple will have a glamorous date night on February 12 at the BAFTA Awards, which means those of us who will also be alone on Valentine's Day will have plenty of red carpet photos to browse to pass the time.

Thanks for looking out, Kate and Will.

Previous
Watch Prince William and Kate Middleton Play Cricket in India
Next
Construction Worker Caught Trying to Take an Awkward Selfie with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Will & Kate Get A Selfie
Construction Worker Caught Trying to Take an Awkward Selfie with Prince William and Kate Middleton
Ineffective Mosquito Repellants
7 Products That Won't Protect You From the Zika Virus
Royal Family Christmas Plans
Will and Kate Won’t Be Celebrating Christmas With the Queen
Prince William Wants to Run a Marathon
Prince William Says He’d Like to Run a Marathon, Princess Kate Offers Perfect Response
Prince William and Princess Kate Reportedly Set to Return to London in 2017
New Year, New Home? Prince William and Princess Kate Reportedly Set to Return to London in 2017
Kate Middleton Travel Shoes
Where to Buy Kate Middleton's Travel Shoes
Kate Middleton inspired cafe
Kate Middleton Inspired This Café in Australia
Advertisement
Advertisement
 