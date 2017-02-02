Kate Middleton's Valentine's Day Trip Won't Include Prince William

From their royal tours across the globe to those adorable family ski trips, Kate Middleton and Prince William are proof traveling together makes the heart grow fonder.

But this Valentine's Day, the Duchess of Cambridge will be hitting the road without her other half, Kensington Palace has confirmed, to visit a Royal Air Force base in Cambridgeshire. Kate is the Honorary Air Commandment of the Air Cadet Organisation, after all, and she takes the role seriously. This will be her third trip to the base.

“The week acts as an initial 'camp experience' for cadets who are in their first six months of membership. Her Royal Highness will join the cadets as they view a tutor aircraft, and participate in a personal development training session,” the official Palace statement said.

Not nearly as dreamy as those romantic helicopter ride rumors that were flying around last year, but maybe Wills will put the kids to bed early and set up something special for when his wife gets home.

Plus, the couple will have a glamorous date night on February 12 at the BAFTA Awards, which means those of us who will also be alone on Valentine's Day will have plenty of red carpet photos to browse to pass the time.

Thanks for looking out, Kate and Will.