Cuba Makes List of Top Valentine's Day Getaways for the First Time

U.S. visits to the island nation have soared in the past two years.

For the first time, Havana, Cuba, made the list of the top international destinations for Valentine's Day, according to data from travel insurance company Allianz.

The company looked at data from some 18,000 trips purchased for two people the weekend before Valentine’s Day, or departing between February 10-12 and returning February 13.

Cancun, Mexico, topped the international list, with several other warm weather destinations making the top five, including San Juan Puerto, Rico, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Havana nabbed the number six spot, making it the first time for a Cuban city to land in the top 10 since former President Barack Obama began thawing ties between the U.S. and Cuba starting in December 2014.

“It's exciting to see that this Valentine's Day, Americans are taking advantage of the opportunity to travel to Cuba for an approved activity such as an educational or humanitarian visit,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA.

Travel to Cuba has soared over the past few years as relations between the two countries have warmed. Visitors to Cuba still need to meet one of 12 pre-approved reasons set forth by the Department of Treasury, which include visiting family, doing charity work, and performing religious activities.

While charters have long flown to Cuba, the first U.S. commercial flights landed on the island in August and September of 2016, after nearly a half-century of suspended service.