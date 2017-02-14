Cuba Makes List of Top Valentine's Day Getaways for the First Time
  1. T+L
  2. Holiday Travel
  3. Valentines Day
  4. Havana

Cuba Makes List of Top Valentine's Day Getaways for the First Time

By Jess McHugh
Cuba for Valentine's Day
KellyOla/Getty Images

U.S. visits to the island nation have soared in the past two years.

For the first time, Havana, Cuba, made the list of the top international destinations for Valentine's Day, according to data from travel insurance company Allianz.

The company looked at data from some 18,000 trips purchased for two people the weekend before Valentine’s Day, or departing between February 10-12 and returning February 13.

Cancun, Mexico, topped the international list, with several other warm weather destinations making the top five, including San Juan Puerto, Rico, and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Havana nabbed the number six spot, making it the first time for a Cuban city to land in the top 10 since former President Barack Obama began thawing ties between the U.S. and Cuba starting in December 2014.

“It's exciting to see that this Valentine's Day, Americans are taking advantage of the opportunity to travel to Cuba for an approved activity such as an educational or humanitarian visit,” said Daniel Durazo, director of communications for Allianz Global Assistance USA.

Travel to Cuba has soared over the past few years as relations between the two countries have warmed. Visitors to Cuba still need to meet one of 12 pre-approved reasons set forth by the Department of Treasury, which include visiting family, doing charity work, and performing religious activities.

While charters have long flown to Cuba, the first U.S. commercial flights landed on the island in August and September of 2016, after nearly a half-century of suspended service.

Previous
Now Is the Best Time to Book a Valentine’s Day Getaway
Next
14 Last-minute Flight Deals for a Valentine’s Day Getaway
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
waterfall
Watch This Waterfall Flow for the First Time in Centuries
Starbucks in Duesseldorf
Starbucks Plans Expansion to Italy for the First Time
First-Time Flyer Mistakes
16 Mistakes Every First-time Flier Makes
Aquivit Terrace on the Viking Star
For the First Time, a River Cruise Favorite Takes to the Open Sea
Flight Deal to Paris
Fly to Paris for Valentine’s Day for $418 Round-Trip
British Airways Reunites Three Long-List Sisters
These Sisters Met for the First Time Thanks to British Airways
Chinas Nuclear Bunker Opens to Public
World's Largest Manmade Cave Opens to Tourists for the First Time
The Snake Nebula is an example of a dark nebula, it blocks the light from the star clouds behind it making the shape of a snake. (Photo by: Universal Education/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Five Planets Have Aligned for the First Time in Over a Decade
Advertisement
Advertisement
 