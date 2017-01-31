The Best Valentine’s Day Luxury Travel Deals in Destinations Around the World

From helicopter tours and air hot balloon rides, to choclate truffles and spa treatments, here are dozens of ways to celebrate Valentine's Day this year.

The Malliouhana Auberge Resort is offering a Love Is In the Air package that is valid through all of February and March. It includes a stay of four or more nights in an ocean view premium room or junior suite. Arrive with a welcome amenity of chilled champagne and chocolate truffles in your suite, enjoy complimentary continental breakfast daily, relax with a 90-minute couples Coconut Dream Duet treatment at the Auberge Spa, and dine under the stars with a three-course dinner experience on the beach. Transportation is provided via private plane charter by Tradewind from San Juan, along with ground transfers in Anguilla. Offer bookable via phone at 877-209-0324. Package priced at $13,530 per couple.

The boutique resort Casa de Uco is offering a three-night Adventure & Wine program featuring a wine parcel tasting through the vineyards with a sommelier and chef, cocktail class, Argentine “Asado” lunch, tapas dinners paired with signature wines, winery visit, immersive trek across the Andes Mountains, horseback riding through the vineyards, couples massage, and free time to explore the beauty of Mendoza. Packages priced from $2,350 to $3,350.

The two-night Valentine’s Day Break package at AYANA Resort and Spa includes a private villa with a flower bath for two, bottle of wine and chocolates in-room upon arrival, a romantic dinner at Dava Steak & Seafood, daily breakfast for two and round trip airport transfers. The offer is priced from $757 and valid from February 13-15.

Throughout the month of February, The Peninsula Bangkok’s Fly High Champagne Afternoon Tea takes guests on a private 15-minute helicopter tour over Bangkok, followed by a sumptuous afternoon tea at the hotel along with a bottle of champagne. As an extra treat, sky-high marriage proposals that are accepted during the helicopter ride will be rewarded with a complimentary one-night stay for the happy couple in a deluxe suite. Package priced from $2,530; advance reservations of 48 hours are required.

Set against the stunning backdrop of Berlin's historic Gendarmenmarkt Square, the Regent Berlin's Romance Package includes a two-hour ride through the Spree in the Bellini water limousine with a gourmet picnic basket lunch for two and a bottle of champagne. Guests will also enjoy a specially curated four-course meal at the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant Fischers-Fritz, accommodations in a superior room, as well as à la carte breakfast and return limousine transfers to the airport. Available through 2017; package rates start at $1,815 for two nights.

The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Valentine’s package is valid for stays between February 10 and 19 and includes a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne, chocolate-covered strawberries, and $110 daily breakfast credit per room. Toast your time together with a specialty True Romance cocktail at the Polo Lounge, and then enjoy a four-course Valentine’s Dinner Menu (pre-fixe, $175, available on February 14 only). Rates from $865 for a deluxe room with patio and fireplace.

The boutique Hotel Carmel is offering an All Signs Point to Love package that includes a two-night stay, kayaking for two out of Lover's Point, a beautiful marine preserve brimming with colorful sea life, tide pools, and sandy beaches; a chauffeured excursion in a Mercedes Benz on the storied 17-Mile Drive through scenic Pebble Beach; a romantic dinner for two at Porta Bella; and an 80-minute in-room couples massage plus one relaxing turn-down amenity. Package rates start at $1,440.

Plan a romantic escape to Catalina Island with the Love Is In the Air package. After being whisked away to the island via helicopter or boat, couples can enjoy an exciting Twilight Zip Line Eco Tour, indulge in spa treatments at the Island Spa Catalina, and enjoy intimate meals for two during their three-night stay. The package includes round-trip helicopter or boat transportation, accommodations at Pavilion Hotel, Mt. Ada or Hotel Atwater, a $150 credit per adult at Island Spa Catalina, a $25 dining credit per adult at Encanto Café, and $100 dining credit at Avalon Grill. Package rates start at $416 per person, higher for helicopter transport.

The historic Hilton Chicago is featuring an exclusive Royal Romance Package on February 11 featuring a private helicopter tour around Chicago with Go-Pro video and printed 8x10 photo, bottle of Dom Perignon, custom chocolate amenity, in-room couples massage and private transportation to and from the hotel. Packages from $7,500.

The Suite Indiscretions three-night package at the Pelican Grand Beach Resort in Fort Lauderdale includes Dom Perignon champagne welcome gift box, 12th floor 'Sky Suite' penthouse accommodations, a bubble bath turn down in the Microsilk tub with cromatherapy and light therapy on the balcony, a complimentary Audi A3 for an evening on the town, an Hermes silk tie, the requisite Valentine’s Day “Do Not Disturb” sign, two tickets to see ’50 Shades Darker, and “toes in the sand” dining under a starlit sky. Available for stays February 10-28, priced starting at $9,999.

Located on the outskirts of East Hampton, the Baker House 1650 is offering a Valentine’s package that includes one night stay, a couple’s massage at the Inn’s Baker Spa, and a bottle of champagne. Available from February 10-14; Rates from $575 to $1,555 depending on date and room. Guests must mention code ROMANCE when booking.

Perfect for anyone looking to propose on the beach in Maui, the Montage Kapalua Bay’s Love Is In the Air package includes a three-night stay in the exclusive premier ocean view penthouse; a custom proposal setting at the resort’s Cliff House including rose petal pathway, champagne, and a solo musician; private, round-trip Blue Hawaiian Helicopter trip to Oahu, including an island tour; round-trip car service from heliport to the House of Harry Winston in Oahu for a Champagne toast and private consultation for the bride and groom to select an engagement ring at an additional cost; one-hour engagement photo session with Pacific Dream Photography; a romance couples Package at Spa Montage Kapalua Bay; dinner for two at Montage Kapalua Bay’s signature restaurant, Cane & Canoe, and daily breakfast. Package price begins at $20,000.

The five-star Ashford Castle in County Mayo is offering a special Valentine’s One-Night Package, including full Irish breakfast, candlelit dinner for two in the elegant George V dining room, and a dozen red roses and bottle of Champagne in-room upon arrival. Couples can unwind in the cinema, go for romantic strolls across the scenic estates, sail along the serene Lough Corrib, horseback ride into the countryside, or relax with a couple’s massage in the resort’s award-winning spa. The package is priced from $748 per night and valid from February 12-19.

Jackson Hole’s Hotel Jackson has a guest package through President’s Day that includes a welcome amenity of Wyoming whiskey and two Hotel Jackson shot glasses, night ski passes for two at Snow King Mountain, and hot toddies for two by the fire in FIGS, the hotel's Mediterranean-inspired restaurant. Rates from $550.

David Yellen/Courtesy of The Caves

Located along the cliffs of Negril, guests of The Caves can reserve a private cave dinner for two, strewn with fresh flower petals and more than 100 candles illuminating the space. Rates start at $750 per night.

Sitting on Key West’s largest private beach, the Casa Marina Waldorf Astoria Resort has a new package for guests planning to propose on Valentine’s Day, featuring a private toes-in-the-sand dinner, custom sand sculpture, photographer, live painting of the proposal by a local artist, and a local musician of any genre. During the stay, the couple will be pampered with a two-night stay in an ocean view suite and a beach-side couples massage. Packages priced starting at $3,000.

Laguna Beach House’s Shape, Surf, and Stay experience is perfect for surf-obsessed couples. The package includes two nights in an ocean-view room, one-on-one lessons for shaping a custom board with the legendary Donald Brink, a lesson in shaping theory and design, a local surf session with Brink, surfer’s snacks mini bar, evening wine hours, and nighttime cookies and milk. Package rates start at $1,475.

Tucked into the woodlands above Lake Placid, the Whiteface Lodge’s two-night Ultimate Luxury Package for Two includes wine and cheese upon arrival, two traditional lodge massages, and dinner for two. Enjoy in-suite cast-iron fireplaces and nightly s’mores. Couples flying into the Lake Placid or Adirondack Regional Airport are whisked to and from the resort in a BMW 7-series sedan. Package rates start at $546.

In the heart of Kensington with unrivaled views of the Palace and Gardens, the five-star Milestone Hotel is offering a Love at the Milestone package for couples this year. The offer includes a night in a beautiful suite, full English breakfast for two and a romantic turndown with a bottle of pink Champagne and chocolate-dipped strawberries. The package is priced from $555 and is valid from February 1-28.

Lovers of exercise might want to look at the Marbella Club’s Bootcamp package that will have them exercising in the outdoors in Southern Spain. The package includes a healthy Mediterranean diet and twice daily personal training sessions and group classes, and spa treatments. Health and Fitness Travel is offering the 7-night package from $3,800 per person and includes accommodation and return flights from the U.K.

Guests at the Banyan Tree Mayakoba on the Mayan Riviera can get 30% off their stay with the Night on Us package. Book four nights but pay for three in one of 121 private villas that each have a private pool. The package includes a complimentary round of golf at El Camaleon, a complimentary cooking class at the El Pueblito cooking school, a $30 spa gift certificate, and two bicycles per villa. Package rates start at $769 and are valid now through March 31, 2017.

Take in the sights of Napa Valley from above with a Calistoga Balloons private hot air balloon flight for two. During the one-hour flight, couples will enjoy panoramic views, passing landmarks including Old Faithful Geyser, the Palisade Cliffs, and Mount St. Helena, Napa Valley’s highest peak. Breakfast and sparkling wine served at the post-touchdown finale. Package is priced at $2,200 per couple.

Tour operator Clandestine’s Hey Babe, Take a Walk on the Wild Side package includes a private burlesque class, aphrodisiac treats (fresh shucked oysters at Elysian Seafood), a visit to a private home/sex shoppe where you’ll spend time with the proprietor discussing your specific needs, a class with a BDSM expert, a decadent steakhouse dinner at Doris Metropolitan, a live burlesque performance, followed by VIP treatment at a French Quarter strip club. Package priced at $3,000 for the day, including one night in a king-sized room, but excludes the cost of meals and drinks.

Guests at The Peninsula Paris can celebrate Valentine’s Day with a champagne welcome, an arrangement of rose petals, a cake specially created including a personal message and many more surprises. A partnership with famous jeweler Van Cleef & Arpels offers unique experience to explore its boutiques where guests will create their own jewel with the help of world-leading gemology experts. Rates from $1,000 per night.

Splurge on a romantic getaway to the Double Pool Villa at the Banyan Tree Phuket. The package includes a private dinner for two aboard the resort’s dinner cruise, complete with a bottle of bubbly, Thai music, and a traditional lantern to release into the night sky. Couples can refine their massage skills and spend an afternoon learning Banyan Tree’s award-winning spa techniques and therapies through its Spa Academy’s therapist training program, afterward they can enjoy a decadent 90-minute couples’ spa treatment, a private yoga or guided meditation in the comfort of the villa, as well as a Thai cooking class and guided market tour. Package rates start at $2,400.

The Hassler Roma’s San Valentino package includes a two-night stay, daily breakfast, chocolate-covered strawberries and roses in-room upon arrival. Guests can also indulge in a romantic eight-course dinner at the Hassler’s Michelin-starred restaurant Imàgo, featuring unique dishes such as black truffle red prawns and baked clay snapper. Package priced from $1,425 based on double occupancy and valid from Feb. 13-15, 2017.

The Kimpton Goodland Hotel in Santa Barbara is setting the mood with a new Let’s Get Physical package. Guests can pick out a ‘romance-inspired’ record from the lobby VNYL shop to listen to on their in-room record player—think, Marvin Gaye or Sade. Keeping in line with the hotel’s frisky motif, the package also includes two specialty cocktails from the Good Bar and a sensual intimacy kit upon check-in. Package rates start at $199 per night.

The Romance Getaway package at the Bohemian Hotel Savannah Riverfront is available now through February 19 and includes a bottle of chilled champagne and chocolate dipped strawberries delivered to your room upon arrival, a romantic private carriage ride around historic downtown Savannah, one dozen red roses, and dinner and breakfast for two at Rocks on the River. Packages priced starting at $200 per night.

Private diamond shopping, stargazing in the Kalahari Desert, and sunset cruises on the Okavango Delta are the highlight of andBeyond’s Romance of Africa Safari package. Guests set off on a colonial-style grand railway journey from South Africa’s capital of Pretoria to Victoria Falls. Couples then experience a safari through Botswana, traveling from Selinda to the lagoons of the Okavango Delta before heading to Cape Town. The trip concludes in the desert on a Kalahari safari, where couples can sleep beneath Africa’s brightest stars. Doubles for the 16-day/15-night trip start at $14,100 per person.

The intimate Le Sereno has a romance package that includes a three-night stay in a suite with a private pool and sea views, a private romantic dinner on the beach, couples massage at Spa Le Sereno, sunset boat ride, and Anya Hindmarch tote bag amenity. Rates start at $9,220 during the high season, and $7,870 for low season.

Situated atop an awe-inspiring 10 acres on the shores of Lake Geneva, Lausanne’s Beau Rivage Palace hotel has curated a package that is available February 14 and all weekends in February. The offer includes one night's accommodation; a welcome of flowers, fruits and chocolate; an in-room candlelight dinner with one bottle of champagne; two Valentine’s cocktails at the bar; breakfast in bed; and access to the world-renowned Cinq Mondes spa and fitness center. Packages priced from $768.

The Gansevoort Turks + Caicos is offering a meals-inclusive package that includes a romantic three course Dinner at its Stelle or Zest Restaurants, “Kiss Me One More Time” after dinner cocktails, full American breakfast and daily lunches. Packages start at $1,400, exclusive of tax and service fees.

Located eight miles off the coast of Puerto Rico, the W Retreat & Spa Vieques Island has a Romantic Rendezvous Package featuring daily breakfast and a three-course dinner for two at Sorcé Restaurant, half-priced couples massages at AWAY Spa, a sunset champagne toast, complimentary room upgrade and late checkout. For additional romance, couples can enjoy the privacy of an adults-only beach and an intimate candlelit dinner at the palm-lined cliff, Paradise Edge. Three-night minimum stay required; use code WWUV2.

Hyatt Place Washington DC National Mall is offering a Valentines’ Day Romance package. The offer is good for stays from February 11 – February 18 and includes an in room romantic dinner for two. The menu for the evening will be a Surf & Turf (crab cake and steak) dinner, a bottle of bubbly, and chocolate covered strawberries. Package priced at $239 per night.

For the entire month of February, the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel’s Sock it to Love package will treat couples to luxury accommodations and the best local hikes near Winston-Salem, North Carolina for a memorable getaway. The package includes a welcome sweet treat, deluxe accommodations, and two pairs of hiking socks. Rates from $199. Use code SOCK.