Punxsutawney Phil Makes His Prediction for 2017

That's right, woodchuck chuckers, it's GROUNDHOG DAY.

Thousands of people gathered in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, in the early hours of Thursday morning to see the famous—or infamous, depending on his prediction—rodent make his announcement for when spring will arrive in 2017.

If you think spring begins each year in the northern hemisphere on March 20, you must be new around here.

Getty Images

After climbing out of bed this morning, Phil—prognosticator of prognosticators—saw his shadow, foretelling six more weeks of winter.

Despite the prediction, however, warm weather has already arrived in some parts of the country, as the Washington Post reports. Green leaves are popping up more than 20 days early in the southeast, and spring flowers are making an appearance in Oklahoma, Delaware, and Massachusetts.

Getty Images

Getty Images

If seeing the groundhog's prediction in person is on your bucket list, consider planning for next year—now. This tiny town in western Pennsylvania is a popular destination every February.