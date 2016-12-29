How to Travel More in 2017

As some people sign up for gym memberships or go on a crash diet for the new year, avid travelers might be culling their lists of places to go in 2017.

If your New Year's resolution is to travel more, here's how to stick to it.

Start a travel fund

The cost of flights, hotels, restaurants, and entertainment can be daunting, and the potential costs can scare off potential world travelers. To assuage the cost of your next trip, create a new savings account—separate from your regular checking and savings—and set up an automatic deposit of what you can afford every month.

Pretty soon that dream vacation can be within reach.

Make the most of your vacation days

By planning around weekends and holidays, you can do more with your allotted vacation days. Get out the calendar now, mark the long weekends, and send in those vacation requests.

The key is to make a list of places to visit and schedule trips out in advance, so you won’t spend another long weekend paying bills and wishing you were in Peru.

Take advantage of cheap airlines to Europe

Europe-based budget airlines, including Norwegian and WOW Air, frequently offer sales on flights to and from the U.S. for just a few hundred dollars round-trip. Norwegian Air is even planning for $69 flights from the U.S. to Europe in 2017.

Sign up for airfare emails

There are two strategies here: Sign up with different airlines to get email alerts about sales (JetBlue sends these out frequently), and also set alerts for specific flights you want to take. If you know when and where you want to go, Google Flights and Hopper will both alert you when airfares drop.

Try a home swap

With sites like HomeExchange, users enter the destination of their choice and find people willing to trade places for a vacation. Programs like this one allow travelers to stay somewhere for free while enjoying all of the comforts of staying in a fully-furnished home.

The idea of having strangers in your own home might be a little off-putting, but many people rave about how they were able to stay in a foreign destination for free while forging connections with new people.

Learn a language

Learning a foreign language can be one of the greatest motivators to travel more, and vice versa. The goal can seem daunting, but with a little bit of time investment each day, it is achievable.