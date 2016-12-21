Watch Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Come to Life With Dancing Lights on the Empire State Building
  1. T+L
  2. Holiday Travel
  3. Christmas Travel
  4. New York

Watch Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Come to Life With Dancing Lights on the Empire State Building

By Talia Avakian
Mariah Carey Empire State Building light show
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

All hail the Queen of Christmas.

Mariah Carey, New York City’s Empire State Building, and the city’s radio stations are putting on a synchronized light show to her song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” for the holiday.

Each night through December 25, the show will be synced live with radio broadcasts of the song on Z100, 103.5 KTU, and 106.7 Lite fm at 7 p.m. ET.

The show, which Carey unveiled during a lighting ceremony at the building's lobby, includes LED lights on the skyscraper that flicker to the music, created by lighting designer Marc Brickman.

“I can see the Empire State Building from my apartment, and it is one of my favorite buildings in the world,” Carey said in a statement. “To have its iconic lights synched to my song is the perfect gift this holiday season.”

To watch the show live in New York City, there are a few top spots for viewing including the High Line and Gantry Plaza State Park.

The event is part of a month-long holiday celebration at the iconic building, including lobby and window decorations, special guest appearances, and a pianist playing holiday classics.

Previous
See Cecil the Lion and Other Animals Light Up the Empire State Building
Next
Secrets of the Empire State Building
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
National Tree Lighting 2015
Watch the National Christmas Tree Lighting Live at the White House
ARE13E Alabama Theodore Bellingrath Gardens Mirror Lake Magic Christmas in Lights. Image shot 2014. Exact date unknown.
The Best Christmas Lights in Every State
virgin
Virgin America Wants to Give You Points for Watching the Most Boring Movie Ever
Brussels
The State Department Just Issued a Travel Alert for All of Europe
Cuba embassy
Watch People Dance Outside the Reopened Cuban Embassy
The National Park Service Celebrates Its 99th Birthday With Free Admission For All
Path of the Jedi Star Wars attraction at Disneyland
All the Star Wars Attractions Coming to the Disney Parks
Advertisement
Advertisement