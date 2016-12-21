Watch Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas' Come to Life With Dancing Lights on the Empire State Building

Mariah Carey, New York City’s Empire State Building, and the city’s radio stations are putting on a synchronized light show to her song, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” for the holiday.

Each night through December 25, the show will be synced live with radio broadcasts of the song on Z100, 103.5 KTU, and 106.7 Lite fm at 7 p.m. ET.

The show, which Carey unveiled during a lighting ceremony at the building's lobby, includes LED lights on the skyscraper that flicker to the music, created by lighting designer Marc Brickman.

“I can see the Empire State Building from my apartment, and it is one of my favorite buildings in the world,” Carey said in a statement. “To have its iconic lights synched to my song is the perfect gift this holiday season.”

To watch the show live in New York City, there are a few top spots for viewing including the High Line and Gantry Plaza State Park.

The event is part of a month-long holiday celebration at the iconic building, including lobby and window decorations, special guest appearances, and a pianist playing holiday classics.