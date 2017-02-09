This Is How Your Favorite Valentine's Day Candy Is Made

If there's one thing you can always count on seeing each Valentine's Day, it's those candy hearts that fill entire shelves at grocery stores. They're a bit of an acquired taste—especially the tart ones—but they've become a romantic holiday must-have thanks to their classic, and at times cheeky, messaging. These little hearts date back to 1866, when candy company Necco first introduced the sweets. They've been mixing together sugar, corn syrup, and corn starch, and flavors in the same factory for more than 100 years.

In case you've ever wondered how these cute packets of hearts were put together, or if you've ever wanted to see the inner-workings of a candy factory with your own eyes, today is the day. Refinery29 shared a video giving us a behind-the-scenes look at how these sweethearts are made. Check it out above.

According to the video, 150,000 tiny hearts make their way through the high-powered candy dryer every hour.