The Real Reason Why Starbucks Uses Tall, Grande, and Venti
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink

The Real Reason Why Starbucks Uses Tall, Grande, and Venti

By Erika Owen
Starbucks Cups

Bloomberg via Getty Images

If there's one thing to know about Starbucks, it's the menu board lingo.

Forget small, medium, and large—it's tall, grande, and venti when you're ordering your drink at Starbucks. And there is a reason for this naming convention, and Thrillist recently uncovered the history.

In 1986, Starbucks founder Howard Schultz was working on another coffee chain called Il Giornale. It was at this first venture that the sizing names were introduced, starting with short, tall, and grande. Schultz had taken a trip to Italy in 1983, and he was trying to make his chain more like the places he visited while abroad.

And one extra bit of trivia: Once venti was added to the menu board, there wasn't enough room to include short. So short was cut and tall become the new small. You can still order a “small” eight-ounce drink, but you won't find it on the menu.

For more history behind the naming convention of Starbucks drinks, head on over to Thrillist.

Previous
The Real Reason Why Daylight Saving Time Is a Thing
Next
The Real Reason Why Food Tastes Different On An Airplane
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Metal Details On Denim Pants
The Real Reason Why There Are Metal Buttons on Your Denim Pockets
World map illustration
The Real Reason Everything You Know About Geography is Wrong
Why Travel Now
9 Reasons Why Now is the Perfect Time to Travel
Chequit bed
Eight Reasons Why Shelter Island’s The Chequit is Our New Favorite Summer Inn
What is the British Royal Family's Last Name
Here's Why the British Royal Family Doesn't Use a Last Name
7 Reasons Why Southerners Love Piggly Wiggly
7 Reasons Why Southerners Love Piggly Wiggly
Starbucks IPA
Starbucks First Foray Into the Cocktail World Mixes Espresso and IPA
The Real Cape Cod
Advertisement
Advertisement
 