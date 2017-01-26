Helsinki Pop-up Restaurant Takes Solo Dining to a New Level

Fear not takeout lovers, a new restaurant in Helsinki wants to turn eating alone into a group activity.

The pop-up called “Take In” in the Finnish capital seeks to create a space for diners who are looking to enjoy a meal on their own, the Independent reported, allowing people to order takeout from 20 different restaurants and have it delivered to the restaurant. “We want to be a living room in the city,” Wolt’s Finland’s director told U.K. magazine Monocle.

While the restaurant has no food of its own, it has a fully stocked bar as well as wait staff to serve diners their meals. The pop-up may have been designed with singles in mind, but it also caters to friends who are constantly bickering over which restaurant to order takeout from—this way every one can order what they want.

Dining alone has often intimidated many food-lovers, but the trend has been on the rise over the past several years. According to Open Table, the number of reservations for solo diners increased by 62 percent in the period from 2013-2015.

Solo dining can carry some surprising health benefits, including allowing you to eat at your own pace and fully enjoy the sensory experience of the meal, Mic reported. There you have it: no need to fret over a solo meal again—it might actually be good for you.