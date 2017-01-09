6 Minutes of Exercise Could Get You a Free Lunch

For a limited time, Londoners will be able to pay for their meal in exercise.

A pop-up restaurant opening next week in London named “Run for Your Bun” will allow visitors to complete a six-minute high-intensity interval training work-out for a free lunch, Condé Nast Traveler reported.

U.K.-based gym David Lloyd Clubs is sponsoring the event in which participants can choose from different types of sandwiches, a pita, or a turkey burger. The promotion will take place January 11-13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in London.

“The pop-up café is part of a campaign by David Lloyd Clubs to encourage people to be more active during the working day and to highlight the important role that a balanced diet and regular exercise play in a healthy lifestyle,” the company said in a press release, citing recent research that stated that office workers spend 90 percent of their day sitting down or sedentary.

The six minute work-out consists of one minute on a treadmill, one minute on a rowing machine, one minute on a stationary bike, as well as sets of sit-ups and other activities, according to the same release.

High intensity interval training burns approximately 12-22 calories per minute, according to one fitness website, so consider one to two of those bites of that sandwich calorie-free!