You Can Visit the Café From 'La La Land' in Real Life

For a few weeks, visitors can see the film's coffee shop brought to life.

“La La Land” fans can now step into a scene from the famed film, as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood in Los Angeles, California, is adding a reconstructed version of the coffee shop where Emma Stone’s character worked.

From February 20 through March 6, those on the tour can visit the Café Sur Le Lot coffee shop set, where they’ll see all of the original props and décor from the film, in addition to an array of snacks that include coffee, pastries, muffins, and croissants, according to Los Angeles Magazine.

The attraction will join the likes of a recreation of the Central Perk Café from “Friends," original Batmobiles, and the DC Universe exhibit, which features renowned superheroes and villains.

The film was shot in 48 different locations in just 42 days, according to the Los Angeles Times, giving visitors and locals in Los Angeles the chance to explore several sites from its scenes, including everything from Griffith Park to the Chateau Marmont.

Tickets are currently on sale at $62 for adults and $52 for children for bookings made online, and residents of Southern California who purchase by May 26 can go for $49.