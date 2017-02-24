At This McDonald's, You Can Have a Big Mac While Admiring an Ancient Roman Road
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink
  3. Restaurants
  4. Italy

At This McDonald's, You Can Have a Big Mac While Admiring an Ancient Roman Road

By Jess McHugh
McDonald's
Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Construction workers discovered the more than 2,000-year-old path in 2014.

Visitors to a new McDonald's in Italy now get a free glimpse into ancient history, thanks to its location.

The restaurant chain that opened Tuesday in Frattochie south of Rome, was built on top of a Roman road dating from the first or second B.C., The Local reported.

Workers discovered the road in 2014 during construction, and McDonald’s decided to sponsor its restoration, spending 300,000 euros or approximately $320,000. The restaurant is constructed with a clear glass floor so that patrons can see underneath to the more than 2,000-year-old structure.

“We were able to perfectly combine business activities with respect for and appreciation of the history and archeology,” Mayor Carlo Colizza said.

McDonald’s has often been the subject of controversy in Italy, where the nation’s traditional cuisines play a large role in their culture.

Small protests erupted in Vatican City last year after McDonald’s unveiled a restaurant in the capital of Catholicism. One cardinal described it as “not at all respectful of the architectural and urban traditions of one of the most characteristic squares overlooking the colonnade of St. Peter,” in an interview with an Italian newspaper.

Previous
You Can Have Breakfast at Hogwarts This Summer
Next
McDonald’s Is Testing a Sriracha Big Mac
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Warner Bros. Studio Tour London Hogwarts
You Can Have Breakfast at Hogwarts This Summer
Big Mac
McDonald’s Is Testing a Sriracha Big Mac
Big Mac Sauce
McDonald's Is Giving Away 10,000 Bottles of Its Big Mac Sauce
Navigation Car Gadget
This Car Gadget Can Help You Keep Your Eyes On the Road
Cuba Road Trip
Big News: You Can Now Travel to Cuba Solo
Nomad LoungeTiffins, Animal Kingdom, Disney
The 30 Best Drinks You Can Have at Disney World
Traveling Responsibly While Having Fun
Snow castle, Kemi, Finland
You Can Stay in These Ice Hotels This Winter
Advertisement
Advertisement
 