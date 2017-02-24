At This McDonald's, You Can Have a Big Mac While Admiring an Ancient Roman Road

Construction workers discovered the more than 2,000-year-old path in 2014.

Visitors to a new McDonald's in Italy now get a free glimpse into ancient history, thanks to its location.

The restaurant chain that opened Tuesday in Frattochie south of Rome, was built on top of a Roman road dating from the first or second B.C., The Local reported.

Workers discovered the road in 2014 during construction, and McDonald’s decided to sponsor its restoration, spending 300,000 euros or approximately $320,000. The restaurant is constructed with a clear glass floor so that patrons can see underneath to the more than 2,000-year-old structure.

Ancient stretch of Roman road and three skeletons found underneath McDonald's restaurant https://t.co/GbuwLiIS4H pic.twitter.com/gvQpEImOV7 — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) February 23, 2017

“We were able to perfectly combine business activities with respect for and appreciation of the history and archeology,” Mayor Carlo Colizza said.

McDonald’s has often been the subject of controversy in Italy, where the nation’s traditional cuisines play a large role in their culture.

McDonald's works to preserve ancient tract of Roman road found under restaurant in Italy. https://t.co/zUQetjmBjl pic.twitter.com/xJY5jRkEVQ — New York Times World (@nytimesworld) February 22, 2017

Small protests erupted in Vatican City last year after McDonald’s unveiled a restaurant in the capital of Catholicism. One cardinal described it as “not at all respectful of the architectural and urban traditions of one of the most characteristic squares overlooking the colonnade of St. Peter,” in an interview with an Italian newspaper.