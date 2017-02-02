This Swanky New Restaurant Lets You Dine Inside a Retired Airplane
This Swanky New Restaurant Lets You Dine Inside a Retired Airplane

By Talia Avakian
Morozova Tatiana/Getty Images

An old airplane comes back to life as a vegan dining spot. 

Take off on a culinary journey at India’s first airplane restaurant, Hawai Adda, which opened to the public in December.

The new vegan eatery, bakery, and cafe is located inside of a retired Airbus A320 in the city of Ludhiana, complete with interiors that have been converted into a chic dining space.

A photo posted by Hawai Adda (@hawaiaddaldh) on Dec 16, 2016 at 11:56am PST

A local businessman came up with the idea for the establishment after spotting the junk A320, cleverly naming the space Hawai Adda (which means airport in Hindi), according to Mashable.

“We were inspired by the Maharaja Express and wanted to create something similar inside a plane,” Parampreet Singh Luthra, a hospitality professional behind the project, told Mashable India.

The 72-seat restaurant is compromised of a cafe, a bakery, and a kitty hall for up to 40 people. It took more than a year to ensure all of the original features, including about one million wires, remained.

The aircraft was once used by Air India, but it now serves as a hip location where visitors can snack on everything from vegan club sandwiches and rich chocolate cupcakes to decadent banoffee pies—a dessert filled with bananas, cream, and toffee.

For those interested in finding meals aboard retired aircrafts in other destinations, be sure to visit Lily Airways in Wuhan, China, where you can see staff members adorned in flight attendant attire and check out a flying simulator in a Boeing 737.

