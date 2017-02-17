How a French Roadside Café Accidentally Got a Michelin Star
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink
  3. Restaurants
  4. France

How a French Roadside Café Accidentally Got a Michelin Star

By Jess McHugh
accidental Michelin star
Courtesy of Google Streetview

The special of the day is just 10 euros.

A roadside café in France recently got an extra boost of customers thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

The Bouche à Oreille bar and brasserie, in Bourges, central France, serves classic French café food like moules frites at reasonable prices. The special of the day is always 10 euros, or approximately $10.60.

The restaurant recently found itself with more customers than the usual regulars after being awarded a Michelin star, making it one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, The Local reported. By contrast, according to the latest Michelin guide published earlier this month, the most expensive meal comes in at 450 euros, or approximately $480, at Le 1947 in the French Alps.

Unfortunately, Bouche à Oreille's star had been accidentally awarded, as it was intended for a restaurant by the same name (on the same street) in another town in France. The error has since been remedied, but the owners of the Bourges café are taking the news in stride, according to local news sources.

“We will continue as before,” owner Véronique Jacquet told France Bleu, reiterating the café’s dedication to serving as a neighborhood hang-out with doors open to everyone.

Previous
How a Michelin-Starred Chef Responds to a Lousy TripAdvisor Review
Next
Shake Shack's Newest Burger Comes From a Michelin Starred Chef
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Illustration
How I Got Over My Fear of Flying
Accidental Cape Town
How to Eat Your Way Through the New NYC Michelin List Without Going Broke
Five Small-Town French Cafés
How to Travel to the French Riviera
How to Travel to the French Riviera
How I Got That Shot: Hoang Vien Restaurant, Hue
Advertisement
Advertisement
 