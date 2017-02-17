How a French Roadside Café Accidentally Got a Michelin Star

A roadside café in France recently got an extra boost of customers thanks to a case of mistaken identity.

The Bouche à Oreille bar and brasserie, in Bourges, central France, serves classic French café food like moules frites at reasonable prices. The special of the day is always 10 euros, or approximately $10.60.

The restaurant recently found itself with more customers than the usual regulars after being awarded a Michelin star, making it one of the cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants in the world, The Local reported. By contrast, according to the latest Michelin guide published earlier this month, the most expensive meal comes in at 450 euros, or approximately $480, at Le 1947 in the French Alps.

Unfortunately, Bouche à Oreille's star had been accidentally awarded, as it was intended for a restaurant by the same name (on the same street) in another town in France. The error has since been remedied, but the owners of the Bourges café are taking the news in stride, according to local news sources.

“We will continue as before,” owner Véronique Jacquet told France Bleu, reiterating the café’s dedication to serving as a neighborhood hang-out with doors open to everyone.