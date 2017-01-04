Anthony Bourdain’s Top 5 New York City Restaurants

Where to eat like Bourdain in the Big Apple.

There are a lot of people we'd take a restaurant recommendation from, but Anthony Bourdain tops the list.

Not only has the man traveled around the world enjoying meals in some of the best restaurants, but he's also got a great habit of finding the downright delicious in unexpected spots.

Bourdain shared his favorite New York City restaurants with The Daily Beast, and his top five are a mix of casual city institutions and high-end eateries that deserve a coveted spot on your “must-eat” list.

Danny Meyer's first restaurant endeavor has captured the hearts of burger fans around the world—Bourdain included. In the interview with The Daily Beast, he shares the extent of his admiration.

Sean Pavone/Getty Images

“Chances are, the first thing I’m doing when I get back if I’ve been away for 12 days—I’m exhausted, I’ve flown from Japan or South America and I arrive at my apartment and I’m just destroyed—I’m calling Seamless to get me some Shake Shack.”

Proof that some celebrities really are just like us.

Kelli Anderson/Russ & Daughters

Bourdain's order at this New York City hotspot is a true dream: bialys, smoked salmon, chopped liver, cream cheese, fish eggs, and sturgeon. Yum.

Andrew Rowat

Bourdain heads to this Sichuan restaurant for one thing, and one thing only: fun.

“At Mission Chinese I drink cocktails with food,“ he said. “My judgment is destroyed by the time the appetizers arrive there. They do these lethal drinks that you would never in your right mind drink in any other circumstance. Mai Tais, really? Why not?”

This spot in Lower Manhattan is known for their Emilia-Romagna cuisine, and is regarded as a more casual and inexpensive sister to Marea.

Scott Suchman/Washington Post via Getty Images

Pro tip: Bourdain noted it as another great spot for carb loading.

Marea

Bourdain heads to this spot just for the pasta.

Courtesy of Marea

In fact, he shared that he's been known to try three or four different pastas in one sitting.