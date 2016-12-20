This Wonderful Person Turned an Ice Machine Into a Pizza Roll Dispenser
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink

This Wonderful Person Turned an Ice Machine Into a Pizza Roll Dispenser

By Erika Owen

Life is hard, so sometimes we need to create our own momentary distractions to keep ourselves sane. When those diversions can work toward the greater good or your own personal benefit, that's even better. A refrigerator ice machine that dispenses pizza rolls? You can file this act of charity under “the greater good.”

Youtuber Chase Laub hacked an ice machine to dispense this wonderful pizza snack, “because I use this more than ice,” he wrote in the video caption.

The user experience is delightfully simple: Wave an empty plate underneath the ice dispenser and watch in wonder as a handful of pizza rolls come tumbling out.

And the greatest part is this might not be too difficult to pull off. Make sure you clean out the ice bucket in the freezer and replace all of the ice with pizza rolls. As long as your machine isn't set to “crush,” you should be greeted with whole, frozen rolls ready to pop in the oven or microwave.

Previous
This French City Has Vending Machines That Dispense Short Stories
Next
This Inflatable Irish Pub Turns Your Backyard Into A Bar
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
This Camper Turns Into a Boat for a Perfect Getaway in the Great Outdoors
Luxury Commercial Planes
Meet The Man Who Turns Commercial Jets Into Airborne Palaces
England Could Become Leading Wine Producer
Climate Change Could Turn Britain Into a Major Wine Producer
D.C.’s Building Museum Turned Itself Into a 10,000-Square-Foot Ball Pit
The Mid
Spotify's Musical Map Turns 1,000 Cities into Regionalized Playlists
MURALHILL0715
Youth Organization Turns a Hillside Neighborhood Into a 20,000-Square-Foot Mural
Travel Gear: A Bottle That Turns Moisture From the Air Into Drinking Water
Watch: Lake Baikal Turns Into a Musical Instrument When It Freezes Over
Advertisement
Advertisement