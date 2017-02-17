There's a Pecan Pie Vending Machine and It's Open 24 Hours
By Nina Ruggiero
Pecan Pie Vending Machine
Jessica Goodman/Getty Images

Late-night cravings have never been sweeter.

Long gone are the days when vending machines were filled with stale M&Ms and Cheetos, and ATMs just spit out boring old cash.

First, Sprinkles gifted us with cupcake ATMs. Then, Vegas answered our prayers and filled a vending machine with Champagne (Moët & Chandon, to be specific). But if you think it can't get any better than that, you clearly haven't been to Texas.

If you ever find yourself driving down Highway 71 towards Cedar Creek, about an hour southeast of Austin, and are greeted by a 14-foot statue of a squirrel, you've hit Berdoll Pecan Candy and Gift Shop. This is great news for you, for a number of reasons.

First, Ms. Pearl (that's the squirrel's name—don't be rude) presents an absolutely golden Instagram opportunity. She's the largest squirrel statue in the world and has been named one of the top 10 “weirdest things in Texas.”

Second, Ms. Pearl's presence signals you have entered pecan paradise. Not only does Berdoll serve up delicious baked goods, fruit salsas and jams, nut butters, and kitschy gifts, it offers access to its popular pecan pies 24/7 via one seriously sweet vending machine.

The pecan pie vending machine is always open, and it is restocked with homemade pies daily. There are healthier snacks, like bags of nuts, too, but you don't care about that. You care about sweet, sweet pies, 24 hours a day. Atlas Obscura reports this is the only known treat stop of its kind in the United States.

So next time you're spending a late night on the open road and your stomach starts to rumble, just follow your sweet tooth. You already know where you'll end up.

