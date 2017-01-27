There’s a Festival Dedicated to Prosecco Coming to London
By Talia Avakian
Poike/Getty Images

Cheers!

Prosecco lovers will want to book their tickets now: London is having its very first Prosecco Festival from May 12 to 14.

The Prosecco Springs festival will bring Italy’s top producers to East London’s Oval Space for a three-day event centered around the beverage.

Festivities of the event, which coordinators describe as “the ultimate festival for Prosecco drinkers and lovers,” include tastings, a range of regional Italian dishes, and masterclasses on the winemaking process and how to pair Prosecco with various foods. Masterclasses will be taught by sommeliers from the East London Wine School, according to Time Out London.

Tickets start at £35 for each session; masterclasses are an additional £15.

There will also be live music to go along with all the drinking.

