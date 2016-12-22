Japan Is Getting a New Coca-Cola Flavor
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink
  3. Japan

Japan Is Getting a New Coca-Cola Flavor

By Jessica Plautz
Japanese ginger coke
Carla Gottgens/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Coca-Cola may be a classic, but that doesn't keep the company from experimenting to try to keep consumers interested.

The popular soda's latest innovation is a new flavor: Coca-Cola Ginger.

The ginger adds a “warm spiciness,” Japan Today reported.

Coca-Cola Ginger first debuted in Australia in November. There, it was promoted as a refreshing antidote to the summer heat.

“Ginger can have warm, aromatic notes,” Coca-Cola's South Pacific brand manager said in a statement. “The recipe we’ve created is refreshing and intriguing. It’s Coca-Cola but there’s something more. There’s a surprising yet subtle twist of flavor which is perfect for summer.”

According to Mashable, the ginger flavor is very subtle, and ginger is not listed separately as an ingredient. Instead, there's just “flavor.”

Coca-Cola Ginger will go on sale in Japan beginning January 23.

Previous
Napa’s New Flavors
Next
When in Peru, Get Your Pisco Sour Laced with Coca
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Where to Get Cool, Affordable Glasses in Japan
New Oreo Candy Bars
New Oreo Candy Bars Will Be Better Than all Those Weird Cookie Flavors
Midtown East
New York's Famous Campbell Apartment Bar Will Get New Look
Japan’s New Close-Up Photos of the Moon’s Surface Are Breathtaking
Japan’s New Close-Up Photos of the Moon’s Surface Are Breathtaking
New Orleans
Best Places to Get Dessert in New Orleans
Advertisement
Advertisement