Japan Is Getting a New Coca-Cola Flavor

Coca-Cola may be a classic, but that doesn't keep the company from experimenting to try to keep consumers interested.

The popular soda's latest innovation is a new flavor: Coca-Cola Ginger.

The ginger adds a “warm spiciness,” Japan Today reported.

Coca-Cola Ginger first debuted in Australia in November. There, it was promoted as a refreshing antidote to the summer heat.

“Ginger can have warm, aromatic notes,” Coca-Cola's South Pacific brand manager said in a statement. “The recipe we’ve created is refreshing and intriguing. It’s Coca-Cola but there’s something more. There’s a surprising yet subtle twist of flavor which is perfect for summer.”

Orders every shipment arriving in New Zealand this week #cokeginger pic.twitter.com/onRNdUb61T — Jacob West (@realJacobWest) November 2, 2016

According to Mashable, the ginger flavor is very subtle, and ginger is not listed separately as an ingredient. Instead, there's just “flavor.”

Coca-Cola Ginger will go on sale in Japan beginning January 23.