Ireland Now Has a Gin School Where You Can Distill Your Own Bottle
By Talia Avakian
Listoke Gin School Class
Courtesy of Listoke Distillery & Gin School

Learn how to make gin from the experts. 

Gin lovers can now produce their very own mix at Ireland's first gin school, the Listoke Gin School, now open at the Listoke Distillery in County Louth.

Participants start their journey with a greeting of light refreshments before getting a brief introduction and history of the Listoke Estate, noted for its stunning Edwardian gardens, and the distillery.

Listoke Gin School
Courtesy of Listoke Distillery & Gin School

Next, students will be introduced to three different gin profiles and a variety of botanicals to help them make their own unique flavor, all within the setting of a 200-year-old barn.

Participants will be treated to drinks while they make their own mix in the distillery's miniature stills, before bottling, labeling, and sealing their product to take home.

Listoke Gin
Courtesy of Listoke Distillery & Gin School

The distillery will also be offering pizzas from its wood-fired brick oven during the classes, according to The Irish Times, and sessions on making flavored vodka and ouzo.

The course currently runs through October and costs 90 euros for bookings of two or more and 95 euros for individual bookings.

