Iceland's President Wishes He Could Ban Pineapple on Pizza

Yet another thing Iceland and Hawaii don't have in common.

In completely zany news, Iceland President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson has denounced the delicious pizza topping that is pineapple.

On a recent visit to a school in Akureyri—called Iceland's capitol of the north—Jóhannesson was faced with a tough question from a student: pineapple as a pizza topping?

According to Iceland Magazine, he said he's fundamentally against the topping, and would put a ban on it if he had the power to do so. Quite a delightful tangent, given that the intent of his trip was to discuss and celebrate the successes of the school's former students.

After the visit, the president refined his comments on the fruity topping.

Lucky for Jóhannesson, pineapple is not grown in Iceland, making it an expensive item to throw on a pizza. Although compared to some other Icelandic foods, pineapple on pizza seems tame on the taste buds.