World’s Largest Tin of Caviar Premiered at the World's Most Luxurious Hotel
  1. T+L
  2. Food and Drink
  3. Dubai

World’s Largest Tin of Caviar Premiered at the World's Most Luxurious Hotel

By Cailey Rizzo
World's largest caviar in Dubai
VKLYBE.TV/DUBAI

In Dubai, simply “big” will not do. It’s a city interested in only the biggest, tallest, fastest things imaginable. Even when that comes to food.

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah—known already as the world’s most luxurious hotel—set out to gain a Guinness World Record with the world’s largest tub of caviar.

The hotel teamed up with AmStur Caviar to unveil a 37-pound tin of caviar at a cocktail reception in Dubai on Wednesday.

World's largest caviar in Dubai
VKLYBE.TV/DUBAI

In order to win the world record, the entire tin of caviar had to be eaten completely. Guests at the Burj Al Arab helped finish the gigantic serving using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, made specifically for the occasion.

The tin, named “The Mashenomak” was custom-made by AmStur for the event. The 37 pounds of caviar inside were Empress caviar, the “world’s only fully certified organic caviar from native-raised sturgeon,” according to a press release.

World's largest caviar in Dubai
VKLYBE.TV/DUBAI

The Burj Al Arab is commonly cited as the world’s first seven-star hotel, although that’s not quite true—even the hotel’s owner says it’s only five stars.

Even though travelers to Dubai may have missed the world’s largest tin of caviar in Dubai, there are plenty of other world record holders in the city. Visitors can spend a day at the world’s largest indoor theme park, shop and drop at the world’s largest mall or check up on construction at the upcoming world’s largest airport.

Previous
The World’s Most Remote Hotel Gets a Luxury Makeover
Next
Watch Scientists Assemble the World’s Largest Dinosaur
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 14: A replica of one of the largest dinosaurs ever discovered is unveiled at the American Museum of Natural History on January 14, 2016 in New York City. The replica of the "Titanosaur" weighs about 70 tons, is 17 feet tall and st
Watch Scientists Assemble the World’s Largest Dinosaur
Airlander 10 is the world's largest aircraft
Watch the World’s Largest Aircraft Make the Slowest Crash Landing
Passports Pricing
This Country Has the World’s Most Expensive Passports
World's largest indoor theme park
World’s Largest Indoor Theme Park Opens This Month
Le Guess Who
Vinyl Fans Take Note: The World’s Largest Record Fair Takes Place in Utrecht Next Month
Dum Dum Donutterie's Cristal Caviar Donut
World's Most Expensive Doughnut is Topped With Cristal Champagne Caviar
The World’s Most Expensive Wine Averages Over $15,000 Per Bottle
empty opera houses
Photographing the World’s Most Beautiful Opera Houses—Sublimely Crowd-Free
Advertisement
Advertisement