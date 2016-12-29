World’s Largest Tin of Caviar Premiered at the World's Most Luxurious Hotel

In Dubai, simply “big” will not do. It’s a city interested in only the biggest, tallest, fastest things imaginable. Even when that comes to food.

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah—known already as the world’s most luxurious hotel—set out to gain a Guinness World Record with the world’s largest tub of caviar.

The hotel teamed up with AmStur Caviar to unveil a 37-pound tin of caviar at a cocktail reception in Dubai on Wednesday.

In order to win the world record, the entire tin of caviar had to be eaten completely. Guests at the Burj Al Arab helped finish the gigantic serving using custom-engraved mother-of-pearl spoons, made specifically for the occasion.

The tin, named “The Mashenomak” was custom-made by AmStur for the event. The 37 pounds of caviar inside were Empress caviar, the “world’s only fully certified organic caviar from native-raised sturgeon,” according to a press release.

The Burj Al Arab is commonly cited as the world’s first seven-star hotel, although that’s not quite true—even the hotel’s owner says it’s only five stars.

Even though travelers to Dubai may have missed the world’s largest tin of caviar in Dubai, there are plenty of other world record holders in the city. Visitors can spend a day at the world’s largest indoor theme park, shop and drop at the world’s largest mall or check up on construction at the upcoming world’s largest airport.