This Secret Dining Experience in Disneyland Costs $15,000

21 Royal takes guests on a culinary journey through the history of the park and its famed creator.

Visitors to Disneyland looking for an exclusive dining experience can now reserve—for a price—a secret space originally meant to serve as Walt and Lillian Disney's private residence.

21 Royal was left unfinished for years, until Disney Imagineers resurrected the plans for the 2,200-square-foot space located in the park's New Orleans Square, near the Pirates of the Caribbean.

Guests to 21 Royal are greeted by guides at the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa before being led to the hidden address within the park, where a butler opens the doors to a grand staircase that leads to the magical home.

Inside, visitors get a view of the couple's reimagined apartment, inspired by the original 1960s watercolor storyboards created by Disney Imagineer Dorothea Redmond. The residence includes many Disney-themed items, like murals of the castles that inspired Sleeping Beauty’s home.

Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

Hosts share stories of the artwork and items throughout the residence before guests are taken to an opulent dining room.

For dinner, guests will be treated to an “epicurean theater,” in which chefs Andrew Sutton and Justin Monson will tell stories of their inspiration for each dish.

Courtesy of Disneyland Resort

“More than a time to eat and drink, this is a chance for our guests to discover the extraordinary 21 Royal space through the food and the storytelling—to live the 21 Royal lifestyle, if only for one magical evening,” Monson said in a statement.

The evening ends with dessert on the private balcony, where guests can catch views of the Rivers of America or watch the park's fireworks displays up close.

The experience, which costs about $15,000 for a party of 12, gives you a sneak peek into what it could have been like to attend a dinner party hosted by Walt and Lillian Disney.