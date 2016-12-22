This Is What Rachael Ray Always Travels With
This Is What Rachael Ray Always Travels With

By Jessica Plautz
What Rachael Ray can't travel without
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for SOBEWFF

In an interview with the The New York Times, celebrity chef Rachael Ray said she doesn't often get a vacation, but when she does she goes to Italy, Austin and Copenhagen—and she always packs her essentials.

In addition to many travelers' standards of lip balm, reading material, and a notebook, Ray always packs art supplies.

“I always take a small gold basket to carry my art supplies,” she told the Times. “I make my own thank-you cards by doodling recipes and illustrating them: The cover of the card is the list of ingredients, then the back of that page has the instructions.”

Swordfish with Puttanesca Green Beans

A photo posted by Rachael Ray (@rachaelray) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:31am PDT

Ray's must-have is reminiscent of Kate Middleton's: The Duchess of Cambridge loves the coloring book the “Secret Garden,” according to Prince William.

