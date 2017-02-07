At this Lego-Themed Restaurant, Even the Burgers Look Like Toys
At this Lego-Themed Restaurant, Even the Burgers Look Like Toys

By Talia Avakian

Feel like you're a kid again at this playful burger spot. 

Lego fans can chomp down on burgers shaped like their favorite toys at Brick Burger, a new burger joint dedicated to the brand that opened in the Philippines last year.

Customers can choose from a variety of Lego-themed burgers, like the Darth Vader, which comes with caramelized onions, mushrooms, bacon, sour cream, bbq sauce, and a black bun in the playful shape of a Lego brick.

The burgers come with buns in variations of yellow, black, orange, and red “bricks” and include hearty selections like the Cheesy Mac, a cheeseburger topped with mac and cheese and bacon bits.

Inside the Pasig food stop, visitors will also find Lego sets on display, including one that owner Jergs Correa made of the restaurant before its opening, according to NTD TV.

“If you look around Brick Burger, almost everything we have here is an upscale version of the actual Lego pieces that you’ll find in Lego stores,” Ralph Abogado, the restaurant’s head of marketing, told the publication.

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Jan 26, 2017 at 2:17am PST

The burgers are made with 100 percent pure Australian beef burger patties and can be enjoyed while playing with Lego bricks and checking out the rare collector Lego pieces that line the shop's shelves.

A photo posted by Brick Burger (@brickburgerph) on Dec 29, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Besides burgers, the eatery also serves dishes like pasta, hot dogs, and fried chicken.

