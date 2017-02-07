A London Brewery Is Giving Away Free Beer Every Time It Rains

If there's one proven way to make a rainy day better, it's free beer.

Fullers Brewery is offering drinkers a free pint of London Pride beer every time Twitter users spot rain coming down in the Periscope live stream (which is up and running from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily all month).

All you have to do is tweet at @London_Pride for your free pint. The livestream is also a fun look into a typical London day, in case you're looking for a tiny digital daydream.

If rain falls from the skies, beer flows from our taps. Tweet us for your FREE pint. #WhenItRainsItPours https://t.co/wObSSZiDdq — London Pride (@London_Pride) February 7, 2017

They've even got local celebrity weatherman Michael Fish in on the fun.

“I am excited to be part of this campaign, I’ve seen some very rare atmospheric phenomena, but even in all my years as a weatherman, I’ve never seen it rain beer," he told Mashable.

And now over to Michael Fish for a very special weather report.#WhenItRainsItPours pic.twitter.com/nVyEtJOout — London Pride (@London_Pride) February 4, 2017

But there is a price for your free beer: You have to follow the @London_Pride account to claim your free pint via direct message—not a big ask for the potential to turn a rainy day right around.