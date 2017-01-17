Live Like a Lannister at a New 'Game of Thrones' Pop-up Bar

Welcome to the closest thing on Earth to Westeros.

It's no secret that HBO's hit medieval fantasy based off the books of George R. R. Martin is a boozy, bloody fest.

In fact, there's rarely an episode in the five seasons of the TV show that doesn't feature a character—usually world-domination-wannabes Tyrion or Cersei Lannister—musing their fates and plotting their next moves over a glass of wine or hefty cup of ale.

So while fans eagerly await the premiere of the seventh season and the release of the sixth book in the series, event producers The Pop-Up Geeks have come to the rescue to fill the void where ill-fated royal feasts and White Walkers once fit with a “Game of Thrones”-themed bar.

Located in Edinburgh, Scotland, Blood and Wine is a temporary pub dedicated to all things Westeros. (They disclose that they're not officially associated with the franchise, however.)

At #bloodandwinebar we always keep our arms at the ready, the Red Wedding has made us paranoid! Arm yourself for the wars to come @theknightsvault #medievaltimes #barlife #gameofthrones #bar #edinburgh #scotland #january #2017 A photo posted by The Pop up Geeks (@thepopupgeeks) on Jan 9, 2017 at 7:14am PST

“Our Maesters have sifted through scrolls, trawled through parchments and painstakingly sampled the many wines, ales, spirits and infusions found within the pages of George R.R. Martin's epic A Song of Ice and Fire series to source only the finest that the Seven Kingdoms have to offer,” the site explains, weaving its own fantastical origin story. “So come along and taste your way through the Seven Kingdoms but remember, when you play the Game of Thrones, you drink or you die.”

We've had a bloody good couple of weeks at #bloodandwinebar, so good in fact that we will now be open for business every Wednesday and Thursday until the end of February! Hoorah! @hidden_edinburgh #gameofthrones #edinburgh #scotland #bar A photo posted by The Pop up Geeks (@thepopupgeeks) on Jan 14, 2017 at 8:45am PST

The subterranean spot is open Wednesdays and Thursdays through February, so Thrones fans should book their Scotland visits now.

They're serving drinks like Myrish fire wine and Black Tar Rum cocktails, according to Buzzfeed, and bites like meaty—although hopefully non-cannibalistic—Frey pies.

To complete the scene, visitors can play with Thrones-inspired props, from replicas of Valyrian steel swords to shields emblazoned with direwolf imagery. This looks just like Tyrion's kind of place.