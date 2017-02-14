Here's How to Book a $70 Flight to Europe

Can’t wait until June for those $69 flights to Europe? WOW Air is once again one-upping Norwegian Airlines, and offering travelers $70 flights as early as March.

As WOW Air CEO Skúli Mogensen said in January, the Iceland-based airline’s $69 fares from the West Coast weren’t part of a flash sale gimmick. Mogensen has kept his promise by launching a new batch of ultra-cheap flights from a handful of U.S. cities to seven destinations across the pond.

Travelers can score $70 one-way tickets from Boston, San Francisco, and Miami to a handful of European cities including Stockholm, Berlin, Edinburgh, Copenhagen, and London.

According to The Airfare Spot, travel dates are scattered and vary by departure city. Flights originating in San Francisco, for example, are largely available in March (though $70 London-bound seats can be scored in both March and May).

Boston and Miami-based flights, on the other hand, are only available on Tuesdays in May, with the exception being flights from Miami to Copenhagen. To take advantage of this promotion, trips must be booked on May 2, 11, 16, 18, or 23.

For full booking details, visit Airfare Spot or WOW Air’s home page.