Fly to Iceland for $250 Round-trip
  1. T+L
  2. Flight Deals
  3. Iceland

Fly to Iceland for $250 Round-trip

Iceland Deal Round Trip for $250
ratnakorn/Getty Images

Get away NOW.

Get over the hump day blues with yet another amazing Iceland deal, courtesy of WOW Air. This time, round-trip fares are starting as $250 from major cities across the United States.

According to The Points Guy, cheap flights on the Icelandic budget carrier are scattered across the calendar, from February until May 2017.

The most affordable trip to Iceland originates in Boston, on May 1, and costs $250 round-trip. Affordable reservations can also be made from Baltimore in April (starting at $260) and from San Francisco to Reykjavik for only $280 in February. Still a steal are $300 round-trip flights from Newark and $340 tickets from Los Angeles, both in February.

As always, be sure to pack light when traveling with WOW Air. The low-cost airline charges for amenities like seat assignments and checked baggage—even large carry-on bags. So be sure to factor in those add-ons into the total cost of your ticket.

Previous
Watch a Tiny SmartCar Boldly Dodge Traffic on a Busy London Street
Next
75-year-old Woman Rides Through Tornado in a Tub in Ultimate Survival Story
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
JetBlue $34 sale Bermuda
Get $34 Flights With JetBlue for Two Days Only
Paris business class
Get 2-for-1 Business Class Tickets to Paris for Valentine's Day
FLIGHT DEAL: $159 Flights to Vietnam
Jetstar Is Celebrating Direct Routes to Vietnam With $150 Flights
FLIGHT DEAL: $275 RT NYC to Stockholm
Fly to Scandinavia for Only $275 Round-trip
KAYAK explore deals
8 Last-minute Flight Deals to Book in January
Emirates Flight Sale Seychelles
Act Fast to Get 2-for-1 Airfare From Emirates
Why Flights To Europe Are $69
Why $69 Flights to Europe Are a Thing in 2017
Qatar Airways
Qatar Airways Is Giving Away Free Flights—If You Can Find Them
Advertisement
Advertisement
 