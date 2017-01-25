Fly to Iceland for $250 Round-trip

Get over the hump day blues with yet another amazing Iceland deal, courtesy of WOW Air. This time, round-trip fares are starting as $250 from major cities across the United States.

According to The Points Guy, cheap flights on the Icelandic budget carrier are scattered across the calendar, from February until May 2017.

The most affordable trip to Iceland originates in Boston, on May 1, and costs $250 round-trip. Affordable reservations can also be made from Baltimore in April (starting at $260) and from San Francisco to Reykjavik for only $280 in February. Still a steal are $300 round-trip flights from Newark and $340 tickets from Los Angeles, both in February.

As always, be sure to pack light when traveling with WOW Air. The low-cost airline charges for amenities like seat assignments and checked baggage—even large carry-on bags. So be sure to factor in those add-ons into the total cost of your ticket.