Visit Japan and Singapore for Less Than $750 Round-trip

Still trying to decide where to go in 2017? We have an idea.

For as little as $747 round-trip, travelers can visit Singapore and Japan anytime between now and May, or from August until early December.

By extending your layover in Tokyo, travelers can see two cities for the still very low price of a round-trip fare to one.

For more information on how to book, check out The Flight Deal’s detailed directions.

Travelers will need to use ITA Software Matrix Airfare Search to locate the lowest fares, and use an advanced routing code to find connections greater than 48 hours.

Your stay in Tokyo can be extended beyond three days, but you’ll need to do a bit of “trial and error” searching to determine what’s possible for this price. To do this, use the ITA date results as a guideline and search for lengthier stopovers using a booking site’s multi-destination feature.

The Flight Deal recommends making a reservation with Priceline, which offers free cancelations made within 24 hours.

Flights to Singapore and Japan will be made with United Airlines, a Star Alliance miles partner, and depart from the New York City area out of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Note that you’ll want to leave plenty of time during your stay to enjoy Changi International Airport in Singapore, hailed as the No. 1 airport in the world on our annual World’s Best Airports list. Travel + Leisure readers recommend arriving at least four hours early for your departure flight.