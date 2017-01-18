Fly to Scandinavia for Only $275 Round-trip

According to the Airfare Spot, round-trip tickets are now on sale to Scandinavia, with prices as low as $275 throughout March.

Travelers departing the New York City area can fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, Sweden, for $275 on March 20, for example, or land in Oslo, Norway on March 8 for only $60 more.

New York City-based flyers can also take a $325 round-trip flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 1. Cheap seats can also be found on flights leaving at the end of February and on select days in November.

West Coasters can take advantage of the Star Alliance airfare sale, too. Flights from San Francisco start at $309 round-trip to Copenhagen (or $329 to Stockholm and only $363 round-trip to Oslo, Norway) and will cost between $335 and $374 for trips to Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo from Los Angeles. Reservations for the most affordable flights from San Francisco, however, should be made for trips departing in November.

According to The Flight Deal, Bostonians can also take advantage of the sale, with flights to Copenhagen selling for as little as $369 round-trip.

For complete booking details and date availability, check out the Airfare Spot’s detailed notes about trips originating in the New York metro area, San Francisco, or Los Angeles.