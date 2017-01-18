Fly to Scandinavia for Only $275 Round-trip
  1. T+L
  2. Flight Deals
  3. Scandinavia

Fly to Scandinavia for Only $275 Round-trip

By Melanie Lieberman
FLIGHT DEAL: $275 RT NYC to Stockholm
mikdam/Getty Images

According to the Airfare Spot, round-trip tickets are now on sale to Scandinavia, with prices as low as $275 throughout March.

Travelers departing the New York City area can fly out of Newark Liberty International Airport to Stockholm, Sweden, for $275 on March 20, for example, or land in Oslo, Norway on March 8 for only $60 more.

New York City-based flyers can also take a $325 round-trip flight from John F. Kennedy International Airport to Copenhagen, Denmark, on March 1. Cheap seats can also be found on flights leaving at the end of February and on select days in November.

West Coasters can take advantage of the Star Alliance airfare sale, too. Flights from San Francisco start at $309 round-trip to Copenhagen (or $329 to Stockholm and only $363 round-trip to Oslo, Norway) and will cost between $335 and $374 for trips to Copenhagen, Stockholm, and Oslo from Los Angeles. Reservations for the most affordable flights from San Francisco, however, should be made for trips departing in November.

According to The Flight Deal, Bostonians can also take advantage of the sale, with flights to Copenhagen selling for as little as $369 round-trip.

For complete booking details and date availability, check out the Airfare Spot’s detailed notes about trips originating in the New York metro area, San Francisco, or Los Angeles.

Previous
Fly to Cambodia for Only $427 Round-trip
Next
Fly From Miami to South Africa for Only $469 Round-trip
Sponsored Content
More from T+L
Flight Deal - Cambodia
Fly to Cambodia for Only $427 Round-trip
Lyon and Bordeaux France Flight Deal
Visit France for Only $485 Round-Trip
Flight Deal to Paris
Fly to Paris for Valentine’s Day for $418 Round-Trip
Hawaii Flight Deals
Fly Round-trip to Hawaii This Fall for $507
Bangkok Flight Deal
Fly to Bangkok This Thanksgiving for $475 Round-trip
Flight Deal to Barcelona
Fly to Barcelona This Winter for $303 Round-trip
Cebu Flight Deal
Take a Round-trip Flight to the Philippines for $166
Amsterdam Summer
How to Score a $491 Round-Trip Ticket to Europe This Fall
Advertisement
Advertisement
 