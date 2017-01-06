Fly for £8 in Europe This January
Fly for £8 in Europe This January

By Melanie Lieberman
Ryanair sale
Jorg Greuel/Getty Images

That’s about $10, or the price of a mediocre cocktail.

European budget carrier Ryanair has kicked off 2017 with a massive fare sale. The airline is selling 100,000 seats for as little as £9.99, or a little more than $12.

Thanks to a recent extension, travelers have until midnight on Sunday, January 8 to score these super cheap seats.

There’s even one route—from Dublin to Newcastle, England—for only £7.99.

A few of the highlighted routes include Dublin to Glasgow, Liverpool, and Brussels for £9.99, and trips from Kerry to London and burgeoning Frankfurt, Germany for the same low price.

Of course, you’ll first have to get to Europe if you’re not there already. And because travel dates are for the month of January only, you’ll want to make your vacation plans quick.

Keep in mind that as a budget airline, Ryanair charges for almost every extra, from checked luggage to snacks. Be sure to take into account the services you might want, as those additional fees can add up.

